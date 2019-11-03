Dolphins beat Jets 26-18 for first win of season

The Dolphins have ensured that they won’t be the first team to have both an unbeaten and a winless season in the Super Bowl era.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdowns and the Jets continued to implode during a 26-18 Dolphins win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both teams are now 1-7, but the Dolphins find themselves looking down at the Jets in the AFC East standings.

Fitzpatrick was 24-of-36 for 288 yards in the win over one of his former teams. He hit Preston Williams for two touchdowns and formed a strong connection with tight end Mike Gesicki. The second-year tight end did little under former Dolphins and current Jets head coach Adam Gase as a rookie, but Gase’s team couldn’t find anyone who could hang with Gesicki as he caught six passes for 95 yards.

The Dolphins defense put up a strong game to complement the offense. The Jets picked up just 53 yards in the second half of the game while the outcome was still in doubt and padding that total in garbage time does nothing to hide the horror show that the Jets offense has been all season.

Miami picked up three sacks and an interception to make life difficult for Sam Darnold once again. The 2018 first-round pick’s day hit its nadir in the fourth quarter when he wasn’t ready for a shotgun snap in the end zone. The play went for a safety and Darnold was left to squabble with his offensive linemen on the sideline.

A meaningless field goal means that Gase avoided piloting one of his teams to a double-digit loss for the 25th time over the course of his coaching career. His teams have only won 24 times, so it’s not much of a relief for a coach whose Jets tenure could not be going any worse.

They’ll be back at home to face the Giants next week and another loss in that game would make for one of the uglier situations in a long history of ugly Jets situations. The Dolphins will try for a two-game winning streak in Indianapolis.