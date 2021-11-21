The Dolphins lost seven straight games after winning their season opener, but they’ve found the right formula to put together a winning streak over the last three weeks.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns and the Dolphins scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie. Their 24-17 win gives them a 4-7 record before a Week 12 home game against the Panthers.

Tagovailoa was 27-of-33 for 273 yards in the win and both of his touchdowns came in the second half of the game. One was a 65-yarder to Jaylen Waddle and the other was a short toss to Myles Gaskin after a roughing the passer penalty on the Jets allowed the Dolphins to pass on a field goal attempt. Gaskin also ran 23 times for 89 yards to help the Dolphins maintain an edge in time of possession.

Joe Flacco‘s first start at quarterback for the Jets this season featured some positives — a 62-yard Elijah Moore score and a Jamison Crowder touchdown catch — and negatives — a lost fumble and an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone — on the way to 291 overall passing yards. That grounding penalty led to a 40-yard field goal try that Matt Ammendola missed, so there were opportunities for points that the Jets were not able to take advantage of on Sunday.

The 2-8 Jets will be in Houston next weekend and the big question will be whether it is Flacco or rookie Zach Wilson running the offense. Wilson has missed four games with a knee injury, but has been practicing the last couple of weeks.

Dolphins beat Jets 24-17 for their third straight win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk