Dolphins beat Bengals 19-7 in chippy, ejection-filled game

The Dolphins and Bengals did not combine for many points. They did combine for a lot of penalties, a lot of ejections and a lot of injuries.

It was not a dull game, which the Dolphins won 19-7. Miami moved to 8-4 for the first time since 2003, with Tua Tagovailoa going 4-1 as the team’s starter. The Bengals are 2-9-1.

Five players were ejected in two separate scuffles. Xavien Howard and Tyler Boyd left in the first half after trading punches, and DeVante Parker, Mack Hollins and Shawn Williams were kicked out in a brawl that involved both teams in the second half.

The Bengals had only 25 yards in the second half, with the Dolphins getting five of their six sacks in the second half. Cincinnati starting quarterback Brandon Allen was knocked out with a chest injury in the fourth quarter on a sack by Shaq Lawson.

Lawson had two sacks and Kyle Van Noy three (after a statistical change).

Miami outscored Cincinnati 13-0 in the second half. The Dolphins settled for three red-zone field goals after reaching the Bengals 7, 5 and 1. That was the only thing that kept it close.

Tagovailoa went 26-of-39 for a career-best 296 yards, with Mike Gesicki catching nine passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Myles Gaskin had 21 carries for 90 yards and caught two passes for 51 yards in his return, but he lost a fumble late.

