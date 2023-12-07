Dolphins, Austin Jackson agree to three-year extension

Tua Tagovailoa's blindside protector is sticking around Miami.

The Dolphins and right tackle Austin Jackson have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The deal has a maximum value of $39 million with $20.7 million guaranteed.

The No. 18 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Jackson was in the last year of his rookie deal after the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option in the spring. Jackson missed all but two games last season while dealing with a couple of ankle injuries. But he's been healthy to start all 12 of Miami’s games this season, playing 99 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

At 9-3 and in command of the AFC East, Jackson and the Dolphins will host the Titans on Monday night this week.