Dolphins assistant GM Marvin Allen shares Tua Tagovailoa’s biggest area of growth

When the Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft, there were some questions about his health following injuries at Alabama, but many believed that he would be able to make the next step and lead a team at the professional level.

Two years into his career, the road’s been pretty rocky. Injuries and inconsistent play have plagued the start of his time in the NFL, but some of the issues could be explained by the lack of talent around him.

Now, with another draft on the horizon, the Dolphins are looking to provide Tagovailoa with more to work with after having a successful free agent period. During this process, we get to hear from some of the lesser-known members of the front office like Marvin Allen, who sat down with Travis Wingfield for a team-produced video.

Wingfield asked Allen about a number of topics regarding the draft process, and how the players they’ve taken have adjusted to the NFL in his eyes. When he was asked about which on-field area Tagovailoa has improved in the most, Allen seemed to respond honestly.

“Learning the command of the offense,” Allen said. “I mean, obviously, coming from college where the offenses are not as complex as they are in the NFL, I think him learning, progressing in like reads and you know what guys are going to be in a specific area and knowing who he can go to. I think he’s learning those things. ”

Making the jump from collegiate quarterback to professional quarterback is one of the toughest things to do in the sport, so it’s important that the player you entrust the reins of your franchise to understands that challenge and takes it head-on.

From what Allen says, it looks like he’s done that well in the team’s eyes.

List