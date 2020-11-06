More and more teams are struggling with positive COVID-19 tests.

The Dolphins have announced that an assistant coach has tested positive for the virus.

“The assistant coach immediately quarantined, and we are in the NFL’s intensive protocol,” the team said in a statement. “We are following all of the guidelines, including contact tracing, and will continue to work with the NFL, team doctors and our training staff.”

The next question becomes whether the assistant coach has sufficiently close contacts with any players. If so, those players would be sidelined for Sunday’s game at Arizona, even if they never actually test positive.

One thing is certain: The NFL will trudge forward with the game, barring a sudden and widespread outbreak.

Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk