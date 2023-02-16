Dolphins approaching top of the NFL in super early 2023 power rankings

The 2022 season may have just come to a close, with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but that only means that the page turns to the next year right away.

Teams, like the Miami Dolphins, are preparing for 2023, as they make changes to their coaching staffs and rosters before the NFL draft.

While there’s still so much that can happen, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane recently put out the post-Super Bowl power rankings for the 2023 season, and the Dolphins find themselves at No. 8 overall.

Here’s what Lane wrote about Miami:

“Quarterback may continue to be a problem for the Dolphins going forward if Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions affect his playing time. Coach Mike McDaniel was 1-4 when Tagovailoa was not in the lineup. Not having that first-round pick in the 2023 draft hurts being able to add more weapons.”

There are many things up in the air for the Dolphins this upcoming season. They have no running backs and are without a true top tight end. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see them try to move on from Byron Jones, making Kader Kohou the starting cornerback opposite Xavien Howard, who also has a lot to prove in 2023.

Regardless, Miami has a lot of talent, and if they can play to their potential as they did at points in 2022, they could be true contenders.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire