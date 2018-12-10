Dolphins' Kenyan Drake Wants Ball He Threw Into Stands After Miracle Win vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake weaved his way through New England Patriots defenders, scoring the game–winning touchdown after receiving a lateral and in his excitement, threw the ball in the stands.

Now he wants the ball back from whatever lucky fan snagged the pigskin after the unlikely 34–33 win.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Drake told The MMQB's Albert Breer. “We’ve got one last home game. If they don’t have tickets already, I’ll give them tickets to the game, whatever they need. I’d love to have the ball back. I don’t regret throwing it, but now that I’m level-headed, I’m sitting down thinking about it, having the ball back would definitely mean a lot to me, and the team as well.”

Drake sprinted the final 52 yards after receiving a lateral from DeVante Parker, who got the ball from Kenny Stills. The Dolphins score, the last of nine lead changes, prevented the Patriots from clinching the AFC East at least for one week.

As he scooted toward the end zone, the only thing between glory and a heartbreaking loss was Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“It kinda shocked me, like, ‘It’s Gronk!’” Drake said. “I understood that, ‘Hey, if anything, I’m gonna catch hell if I don’t score now.’ At that point, the pressure was on me.”

The third-year back knows all too well about miracle plays. He was a sophomore on Alabama's roster in 2013 when the Crimson Tide fell victim to the Kick-Six against rival Auburn.

“It feels good to be on the winning side of it," Drake said.