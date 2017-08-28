Dolphins' Jay Cutler: 'I'd be lying' if I said I practiced for broadcasting job

It's becoming more apparent that Jay Cutler just wasn't ready to walk away from football.

The Dolphins quarterback jumped at the opportunity to help the team after Ryan Tannehill got hurt and recently told the MMQB that he didn't prepare for the broadcasting job with Fox he had agreed to take before opting to resume his NFL career.

"I mean, I'd be lying if I said I did," Cutler replied when asked if he practiced his television skills.

Then again, Cutler doesn't exactly take his workout routine too seriously, either.

"The good thing is I play quarterback so I don’t have to be in that great cardiovascular shape," Cutler said at his introductory press conference.

Cutler signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with Miami on Aug. 7 following a season-ending injury to Tannehill and made his preseason debut last week against the Ravens. The former Bears quarterback had retired in May, but was optimistic about joining the offense of Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who served as Cutler's offensive coordinator in 2015 while they were both with the Bears.