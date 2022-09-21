Dolphins make another leap in Touchdown Wire’s Week 3 power rankings

After their Sunday afternoon come-from-behind defeat of the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins have kept pace in the AFC East and are really feeling the love from members of the national media.

Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after having the Dolphins at No. 20 in Week 1 and No. 10 in Week 2, Miami lands at No. 7 heading into Week 3.

Here’s what Lane wrote about the Dolphins after their comeback victory.

“With Tua Tagovailoa’s arm, the receiving threats in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, along with coach Mike McDaniel’s brain, the Dolphins are becoming an offensive juggernaut, as evidenced by their 42-38 win over the Ravens. Consistency is key, but Miami truly has made some big statements over the first two weeks of the season.”

Ahead of the Dolphins are the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Miami is getting some big respect from Lane here, saying that they’re currently the third-best team in the conference. While the Dolphins certainly put on a show against Baltimore, they’ll have arguably their biggest test of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire