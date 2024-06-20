Dolphins announce training camp practices open to public ahead of 2024 season

The Miami Dolphins, on Thursday, announced their schedule for a series of training camp practices open to the public this summer ahead of the 2024 season.

It was already known before Thursday’s release that veterans report for Dolphins training camp July 23, with rookies reporting a week earlier, July 16.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel also previously said the team will hold joint practices against all three preseason opponents this August: Two before the Aug. 9 home exhibition against the Atlanta Falcons, one ahead of the Aug. 17 game versus the Washington Commanders back at Hard Rock Stadium and another in Tampa before the road exhibition against the Buccaneers Aug. 23.

Here are the dates for the Dolphins’ training camp sessions open to fans at Baptist Health Training Complex, adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (practices at 10:30 a.m., unless noted)

Sunday, July 28

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2 (Member Day)

Saturday, Aug. 3 (11 a.m., Hard Rock Stadium)

Monday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 6 (10 a.m. joint practice with Falcons)

Wednesday, Aug. 7 (10 a.m. joint practice with Falcons)

Monday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15 (10 a.m. joint practice with Washington Commanders)

Tickets are free for fans but need to be reserved at miamidolphins.com/trainingcamp.