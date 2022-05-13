Dolphins announce signings of all 14 UDFAs and QB Skylar Thompson

On Thursday, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with seventh-round pick Cameron Goode.

Now, on Friday, the team has confirmed that news. They also announced that seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson also signed his contract. Linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma remain unsigned, but they can still participate in minicamp this weekend despite not being under contract.

With that information, Miami also announced the official signing of 14 undrafted free agents, including running back Zaquandre White, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tight end Tanner Conner, offensive tackle Blaise Andries, offensive tackle Kellen Diesch, center Ty Clary, defensive lineman Ben Stille, defensive lineman Jordan Williams, defensive lineman Owen Carney, linebacker Deandre Johnson, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, cornerback Kader Kohou, safety Verone McKinely III and punter Tommy Heatherly.

According to the team’s website, the Dolphins currently have 83 players on their roster while the limit is 90 at this time.

