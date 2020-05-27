Dolphins announce plans to use Hard Rock Stadium as drive-in theater

With crowds at Hard Rock Stadium out of the question for the foreseeable future, the Miami Dolphins are taking their home in a new, pandemic-friendly direction.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday that the stadium will be used as a drive-in theater in which visitors can watch classic Dolphins games, classic films and even commencement ceremonies while observing social distancing.

We are excited to announce an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic @MiamiDolphins content, classic films, host commencement ceremonies and more.



These experiences will stay in accordance with social distance policies.



Learn More > https://t.co/t74rrtp2La pic.twitter.com/goYvQ0KXKq — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 26, 2020

The Dolphins claim the stadium’s field will have a 230-car capacity, which is a far cry from the stadium’s 64,767-person capacity. However, it’s at least something for residents to do while movie theaters and sports venues remain closed to the public in Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN, food and beverages will be for purchase via an online system and delivered to cars. Restrooms will also be made available, thankfully. Fans can sign up for an email list to be notified when tickets are available.

From ESPN:

"We've spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates," said Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium vice chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "It's a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we're trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time."

Story continues

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross spoke optimistically of the NFL’s chances at playing a full season earlier in the day, saying the team is planning to have fans in the stadium during the season.

230 cars will fit onto the Dolphins' field at Hard Rock Stadium. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: