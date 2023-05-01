Dolphins announce new jersey numbers for slew of players

With the 2023 NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of a new league year.

They’ve begun signing undrafted free agents and inviting players to rookie minicamp for try outs.

With all of the new players that the Dolphins have brought in, there were some jersey numbers that needed to be given out. Miami announced a number of new jersey numbers on Monday, including some to those who were here last year and are just changing theirs.

Here were the numbers that were announced:

Starting the week with some jersey #️⃣s! 😄 pic.twitter.com/9tMoXLVKL5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 1, 2023

Now that there are rookies added to the mix, we should see their numbers come out soon as well, and changes could even come as some veterans get cut later in the offseason program and into the preseason.

Story continues

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Harvard RB accepts invite to Dolphins rookie minicamp Updated Dolphins depth chart after the 2023 NFL draft Best photos of new Dolphins WR/TE Elijah Higgins

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire