Dolphins announce the death of Jim Langer

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Langer has died at the age of 71.

The Dolphins announced Langer’s death on Friday afternoon.

Langer was undrafted out of South Dakota State and initially signed with the Browns. He was released and signed with the Dolphins, who made him their starting center in 1972 and saw Langer go on to be named a first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

Langer was also part of the undefeated Dolphins season in 1972 and won a pair of Super Bowl rings in Miami. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1970s and wrapped up his career with two seasons in Minnesota.

He is one of four Dolphins players voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Langer’s name also on the award given to the top Division II offensive lineman every year.

Our condolences go out to Langer’s family and loved ones.