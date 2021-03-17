The last few weeks have seen a number of reports about trades being agreed to by teams, but none of them could become official until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Two of those trades involved the Dolphins and they announced both of them shortly after the new league was underway.

One deal involved sending defensive end Shaq Lawson to the Texans for linebacker Benardrick McKinney. The Dolphins will also pick up a 2021 seventh-round pick and send a sixth-rounder back to Houston.

The other swap will involve Titans 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson. The tackle and a 2022 seventh-round pick will come to Miami for a 2021 seventh-rounder. The Dolphins are hoping a change of scenery will do Wilson some good after a disastrous rookie season in Tennessee saw him play four snaps, get suspended by the team twice, and land on the non-football illness list.

Dolphins announce Benardrick McKinney, Isaiah Wilson trades originally appeared on Pro Football Talk