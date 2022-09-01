Dolphins announce their 2022 team captains

The Miami Dolphins are putting all of their plans together for the start of the season with their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.

Miami’s social team put out the team’s captains on Twitter, and for the first time, the list includes the quarterback.

Here are the captains:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

WR Tyreek Hill

LT Terron Armstead

DL Christian Wilkins

LB Elandon Roberts

CB Xavien Howard

S Jevon Holland

