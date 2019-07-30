Dolphins among teams checking out Robert Nkemdiche

After trading for quarterback Josh Rosen, the Dolphins might be interested in another former first-rounder the Cardinals didn’t want.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are among the teams doing due diligence (as if there’s any other kind of diligence) on defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

The Cards cut Nkemdiche over the weekend and he cleared waivers, meaning no one was willing to pick up the remaining $1.1 million on his contract.

He’s still recovering from last December’s torn ACL, but Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury described him as “not in shape,” before he was released.

While he may not be physically able to play until later, former first-rounders tend to get plenty of chances to prove that someone’s evaluation might have been right.