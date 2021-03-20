Dolphins already set to cut ex-Titans OT Isaiah Wilson

After being traded to the Miami Dolphins from the Tennessee Titans in a deal that was made official on March 17, 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson is already being cut.

The news comes from the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley, who reports that Wilson was late for his physical, late for team orientation and didn’t show up for a pair of optional workouts that he had previously said he would attend, leading to Miami’s decision to part ways.

If that wasn’t enough, this video of Wilson dancing on top of a car surfaced on Twitter, although the Dolphins were set on releasing him anyway even before that, per Beasley.

Let’s check in on Miami Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson… pic.twitter.com/XCqjaWUosZ — Austin Stanley (@AustinStanley81) March 19, 2021

Beasley also notes an offer of support from the Dolphins to help Wilson was not accepted by the Georgia product.

We wish we could say we’re surprised that this is how it ended for Wilson in Miami, but we aren’t. While Wilson has shown a propensity to party, he has never shown a single shred of dedication to his NFL career.

Barring a complete 180, it’s hard to imagine any team will take another chance on him after this. His short-lived NFL career could very well be over, and he’ll go down as one of the biggest draft busts in league history.

