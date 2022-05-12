Dolphins have agreed to terms with rookie LB Cameron Goode

The Miami Dolphins selected four players in the 2022 NFL draft to help improve their team heading into the first season under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

On Thursday, linebacker Cameron Goode, Miami’s seventh-round pick out of California, became the first of the rookies to agree to terms on a contract, according to Goode’s agent.

The terms haven’t been announced to this point, but we know that it will be for four years.

Goode will join a talented linebacker room that will have a ton of competition throughout the summer for spots on the active roster. If the former Golden Bear can provide something on special teams and defense, he might be able to snag a spot.

