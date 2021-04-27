Dolphins agree to trade OG Ereck Flowers to Washington

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to move away from yet another member of their 2020 offseason — the Dolphins have agreed to terms with the Washington Football Team for a trade that will move veteran offensive guard Ereck Flowers as a part of a salary dump.

The Dolphins signed Flowers to a 3-year, $30M contract in March of 2020 and, just one year later, the Dolphins are showing no restraint in trying to maneuver salary cap space and strip down excess fat off their roster on the even of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Dolphins and WFT have agreed to terms on a deal that sends LG Ereck Flowers to Washington, source confirms. @RapSheet 1st. Swap of Day 3 picks but main part for Miami is getting off his $9M guaranteed salary for 2021. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 27, 2021

It remains to be seen what specifics are involved in this deal, but for the Dolphins this is yet another move that retraces their steps from last offseason. Miami has already cut ties with Kyle Van Noy (cut) and Shaq Lawson (trade) — and now Flowers as well.

Given the financials of the Flowers contract, the Dolphins will presumably be walking away with a later Day 3 selection — this is a true salary dump for Miami that will likely reverberate through each of their three days of draft choices in 2021. But the maneuver isn’t a guarantee that the Dolphins will be drafting anyone early. The emergence of Solomon Kindley as a promising young talent figures to give the team ample flexibility to not force a selection.