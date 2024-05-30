Dolphins agree on three-year deal with receiver Waddell: reports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $84.75 million (Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)

NFL wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $84.75 million, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Despite playing alongside Tyreek Hill, last season's NFL reception yards leader with 1,799 on 119 catches, Waddle has enjoyed three consecutive 1,000-yard reception campaigns and will have $76 million of the extension guaranteed, the NFL Network and ESPN reported.

Those terms would put Waddell among the five top-paid receivers in the league and ensure top targets for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose deal is entering its fifth and final season in 2024.

Waddle's average annual contract value jumps to $28.25 million, just below Hill's $30 million a season.

Over his first three seasons, Waddle has caught 251 passes for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns, including 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Waddle, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is under contract through 2025 for $24.2 million over two seasons, so the extension would secure him for five more years.

Securing Waddle allows the Dolphins to better secure salary numbers as they look to contract talks with Tagovailoa, who led the NFL in passing yards last season.

js/rcw