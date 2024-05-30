Dolphins agree to three-year contract extension with standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins and standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have agreed to a three-year contract extension, according to multiple reports Thursday morning.

The deal is reportedly $84.75 million and includes $76 million guaranteed, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

With an average annual value of $28.25 million for the extension, that figure puts Waddle fourth in the NFL, behind teammate Tyreek Hill ($30 million), the Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.002 million) and Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown ($32 million). His total guarantees now rank third in the league after Brown and St. Brown.

Waddle, a 2021 first-round draft pick, gets his contract extension done before quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract after he was drafted in 2020.

Waddle, along with outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips already had their fifth-year options picked up by the Dolphins as the team’s first-round selections in 2021. So the wide receiver was already locked in with the franchise through 2025 before the extension.

Waddle has 251 receptions for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons. He has not yet made a Pro Bowl.

The wide receiver out of Alabama recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2023, becoming the first Dolphins player to do so. He holds the franchise record for most receiving yards in the first three years of a career and set Miami’s rookie records for receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,015) in 2021.

