Dolphins agree to terms with Teddy Bridgewater on backup QB deal

Former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Well there goes that plan. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Miami Dolphins are bringing in Teddy Bridgewater as a veteran backup for Tua Tagovailoa, taking another option off the board for the New Orleans Saints quarterback search.

Honestly, we should have seen this coming; Miami has coveted Bridgewater since at least 2019, when they tried to bring him in to compete for their starting job. And Bridgewater, of course, is a fan-favorite wherever he goes but with strong roots as a Miami-area high school star.

It might mean the Saints have just a few realistic options left to them: trade the farm for Deshaun Watson and all of his baggage, run it back with Jameis Winston while he continues to recover from ACL surgery, or settle for a lesser option like Marcus Mariota and hope a good draft prospect is available in the first round.

Bridgewater would not have answered every question the Saints have under center this year, sure, but he would have been a nice fallback plan if the Saints missed out on both Watson and Winston. He’s got plenty of experience starting games in the NFL, including a brief-but-successful run in their own system. For now, New Orleans is looking for a starter to slot in ahead of Taysom Hill, Blake Bortles, and Ian Book on the depth chart.

