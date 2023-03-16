New Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey impressed during facility tour with Xavien Howard
Miami put out a video on their social media accounts.
With Mike Gesicki a free agent and Hunter Long traded to the Rams as part of the deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins are adding a tight end. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, Miami has agreed to a one-year deal with Eric Saubert. A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Saubert spent [more]
Orlando Brown Jr. was adamant he wanted to stay at left tackle, and the Bengals agreed. That’s why he agreed to join the Bengals on a four-year, $64 million deal that includes $31 million guaranteed. “I’m super thankful for the opportunity to carry on my father’s legacy and be a left tackle,” Brown told Mike [more]
A look at this weekend's schedule at Atlanta for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
Jalen Carter was on display before NFL scouts Wednesday at Georgia's Pro Day, but only for position drills. Here's how he and his teammates did.
The Patriots are apparently firmly in the market for a big-time receiver. According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots have called the Cardinals and Broncos to inquire about trading for DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, respectively. Howe also reports that New England attended free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout. But, the price point is [more]
The 49ers figure to pick up a ton of compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with a wave of players leaving for bigger contracts.
The 49ers made a big move on Monday, in an effort to make their great defense even greater. Soon-to-be-former Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave intends to sign on Wednesday a four-year, $84 million contract. Here are the details of the deal, per a source with knowledge of the terms. 1. Signing bonus: $23 million. 2. [more]
Both Team USA and the Dominican Republic could be eliminated from the WBC on Wednesday.
The Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. to add depth on the defensive line.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Chiefs have already signed three unrestricted free agents this week.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
Jamaal Williams, who set the Detroit Lions franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season in 2022, has reportedly signed with the Saints.
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.