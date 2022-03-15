Dolphins agree to terms with ex-Giant Keion Crossen

The New York Giants re-signed wide receiver C.J. Board on Monday and that may have come at the expense of another special teams ace — Keion Crossen.

Shortly after the Giants reupped with Board, Crossen and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $10.5 million.

The 25-year-old Crossen was originally a seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2018. After his rookie season as Foxborough, Crossen spent two years with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Giants in 2021.

New York acquired Crossen in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

In 59 career games (four starts), Crossen has recorded 86 tackles (65 solo, one for a loss), two QB hits, one sack and six passes defensed. He appeared in 16 games for the Giants last season but ended the year on injured reserve.

In addition to Crossen, tight end Evan Engram and defensive lineman Austin Johnson also found new homes as the NFL’s negotiation window opened.

List