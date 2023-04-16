Dolphins agree to terms with Chosen Anderson

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Chosen Anderson, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, has remained a free agent since March 8 when the Cardinals released him. His release saved the team $12 million in cap space.

The Panthers traded him to the Cardinals last season, a few days after interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room mid-game for an argument with his position coach.

Between the two teams, he had only 20 catches for 282 yards last season.

In seven seasons, Anderson has 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns. His only 1,000-yard season came in 2020.

Anderson’s arrival could signal the Dolphins intend to trade Cedrick Wilson, who signed with the team in free agency a year ago after a career year with the Cowboys in 2021. Wilson played only 237 offensive snaps and made 12 catches for 136 yards.

The Dolphins also have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Freddie Swain, Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft in their receiver room.

