The Dolphins had to wait until the third round of the draft to make their first selection this year and they used it on linebacker Channing Tindall.

On Wednesday, the wrapped up negotiations with Tindall on his first NFL contract. Tindall’s agents Universal Sports Management announced that their client agreed to a four-year deal in Miami.

Tindall had 67 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as part of the Georgia defense that powered the Bulldogs to a national title. He’ll look for playing time in a linebacker group featuring Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker, Sam Eguaoven, Duke Riley, and Calvin Munson.

The Dolphins only had four draft picks this year and they signed two other picks before Tindall, so fourth-round wideout Erik Ezukanma as the final one who hasn’t agreed to a deal.

Dolphins agree to terms with Channing Tindall originally appeared on Pro Football Talk