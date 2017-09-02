Dolphins agree to four-year extension with suspended safety T.J. McDonald

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension with safety T.J. McDonald, a league source tells Yahoo Sports.

McDonald, 26, got a four-year, $24 million extension, with $10 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s James Walker.

The Dolphins rewarded the talented safety with a one-year deal in the spring, even though McDonald will serve an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL substance-abuse policy. When he returns to the field, McDonald will pair next to safety Reshad Jones, whom the team rewarded with a five-year contract extension in March. Both are athletic, ball-hawks who can cover and tackle.

During his first four years in the league, all with the Rams, McDonald – a former third-round draft choice out of USC – accumulated 285 tackles, four interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

– – – – – – –

Follow Jordan Schultz on Twitter @Schultz_Report