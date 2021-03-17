Dolphins agree to deals with two former Patriots in free agency; Ted Karras leaving Miami to return to New England

Safid Deen, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·2 min read
The Miami Dolphins kicked off the third day of free agency Wednesday by signing two players who previously played under coach Brian Flores in New England.

The Dolphins agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Adam Butler, and a one-year deal with cornerback Justin Coleman, league sources confirmed to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. NFL Network reports Butler’s deal could reach upwards of $9 million, while Coleman could earn up to $2.75 million next season.

Flores has continued to poach talented Patriots players during his time as Dolphins coach, and Miami has addressed two areas of defensive depth needed to be filled this offseason with both moves.

Butler, who went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2017, has reliably played in 70 of the past 71 Patriots games, producing 17 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits in four seasons.

Butler will join the Dolphins’ defensive tackles rotation of Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler.

Coleman should bring some competition to the Dolphins slot cornerback position, where Nik Needham played predominately last season ahead of Jamal Perry.

The Dolphins’ defensive back group has always been one of the team’s more crowded areas on the roster because of Miami’s knack for playing in nickel (five defensive backs) and dime (six) sets so another addition helps with depth.

Coleman played for two seasons in New England from 2015-16 when Flores was a defensive assistant for the Patriots and has since played two-year stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

Coleman comes to Miami with 41 pass deflections and four interceptions in six NFL seasons, where he has played in 79 games with 29 starts. He also has two sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumbles recovered and 211 total tackles in his career.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, NFL teams can officially sign new free agent deals.

So far in free agency, the Dolphins have agreed to deals with backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Malcolm Brown, outside linebacker Vince Biegel and added core special teamer Cethan Carter, and acquired inside linebacker Benadrick McKinney from the Houston Texans.

They also acquired offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from the Tennessee Titans, signed new punter Michael Palardy, reached a contract extension with kicker Jason Sanders.

Karras to sign with Patriots

One player who won’t return to Miami will be starting center Ted Karras, who leaves after one season to return to New England on a one-year deal.

The Dolphins will look at Patriots center David Andrews and recently released Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson as options to fill the vacancy on the offensive line.

