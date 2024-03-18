Dolphins agree to deal with former Eagles right tackle Jack Driscoll

The Eagles are taking another hit to their offensive line depth, as Jack Driscoll has agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Driscoll originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (145th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Auburn and UMASS.

We have signed OL Jack Driscoll. Welcome to the 305! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/9ecm7ONxDh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 18, 2024

A versatile player who can flourish at multiple positions, Driscoll has played in 54 career games with 17 starts in four seasons (2020-23) with the Eagles.

Driscoll saw action in four postseason games and helped the Eagles win the NFC Championship in 2022.

Driscoll started 17 career starts, eight coming at right tackle, eight at right guard and one at left tackle.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire