Dolphins agree to deal with Emmanuel Ogbah

The Dolphins are continuing to build out their defense on Tuesday.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins. Ogbah gets $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

The defensive end joins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, cornerback Byron Jones, safety Clayton Fejedelem and pass rusher Shaq Lawson as new additions to the defense in Miami.

Ogbah was traded from the Browns to the Chiefs last April, but he missed the final weeks of the regular season and the team’s run to a Super Bowl title after tearing his pectoral. He had 32 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games.

In addition to the defensive moves, the Dolphins have also agreed to a deal with guard Ereck Flowers as they reshape their team ahead of head coach Brian Flores’ second season in Miami.

