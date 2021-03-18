Dolphins agree to 1-year deal with WR Will Fuller

The Dolphins are signing WR Will Fuller to a 1-year deal worth more than $10 million. In 11 games last season, Fuller caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdown. He'll miss Week 1 of the 2021 season as he'll be serving the final game of his six-game suspension

