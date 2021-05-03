How have the Dolphins addressed their primary defensive needs?

Back at the beginning of the 2021 offseason, we profiled what we felt were the Miami Dolphins’ three biggest needs on each side of the football were. Defensively, the punch list for the Dolphins wasn’t necessarily large but it did spur some needed action out of the team to try their best to fine-tune a winning formula to compete with the high-powered offense of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

What were those three primary needs?

With the majority of free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, Miami’s biggest chance to address such needs have come and one. And one thing that has to make Miami fans feel good is just how much the team did to take care of these defensive soft spots.

The inside linebacker role not only saw the Dolphins bring back Elandon Roberts, but the team also traded for ILB Benardrick McKinney to man the middle. His presence as a big body in the middle capable of filling gaps with authority will go a long way to ensure that Miami has the interior group on defense to be stout up the middle.

The pass rusher role was filled most effectively through the draft with the addition of this year’s best pass rusher, Jaelan Phillips. Phillips doesn’t have the cleanest resume as it pertains to healthy and durability, but he was fully healthy in 2020 and the end result was a masterful season as a disruptive presence for the Hurricanes. The challenge Miami faces is hoping that Phillips can be an impact player right away for them. But if he is, the defense will reap the benefits.

And at nickel cornerback, Miami went “all-in” to find a new presence. The team did bring back RFA Nik Needham but also signed free agent Justin Coleman and drafted Oregon safety Jevon Holland to play a role all over the secondary as well. One of his frequent alignments in college? You guessed it.

In the slot.

It seems as though Miami felt similarly with their roster assessment at the end of the season. And, thankfully, the team acted confidently to move and fill those needs ahead of the 2021 season.