Dolphins address some of their biggest needs in Touchdown Wire mock draft

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the 2023 NFL draft despite not having a first-round selection due to a trade and a punishment from the league for tampering violations.

General manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel will be looking to add some talented young players to their roster to help compete for a Super Bowl now and keep them in the mix for years to come.

Over the weekend, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar released a three-round mock draft that had the Dolphins selecting offensive lineman Cody Mauch, cornerback Blu Kelly and safety Sydney Brown with their first three picks.

No. 51 - Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Originally a tackle, Mauch could end up moving inside at the NFL level, making him a potential replacement for either Austin Jackson at right tackle or Liam Eichenberg at left guard.

“Mauch’s two front teeth are missing (they were knocked out during a junior high basketball game) and he wears a big mop of shoulder-length red hair, so you get the sense you are about to watch a hockey player on turf when you turn on the game tape. As expected, Mauch is a rugged player with an attacking demeanor who does his most consistent work as a drive blocker in the run game. Inconsistent footwork in pass protection and below average arm length could foreshadow a move inside to guard, where he is capable of competing for a starting job as a scheme-versatile tough guy.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

No. 77 - Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

Byron Jones might not be able to run or jump anymore, and Xavien Howard is coming off of arguably the worst season of his career. This leaves Kader Kohou as the lone ascending corner on the roster.

Kelly, a four-year starter at Stanford, could make an impact in quick work in a room that needs depth.

“Defender with good size, length and NFL bloodlines, but a concerning lack of recovery speed and coverage stickiness against quality route runners. When in position, Kelly possesses the ball skills and competitiveness to contest catches. He’s patient and efficient from press, but he could struggle to stay in phase with vertical route threats in man-to-man coverage. Kelly might be best suited for a backup role in a zone scheme, but the aggression will need to be cranked up in run support.” – Zierlein

No. 84 - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

In Vic Fangio’s defense, a third safety could get a lot of playing time in South Florida. Brown has potential slot versatility as well, making him a prospect that could do a few things well, and his instincts make him one to watch this draft.

In 50 collegiate games, Brown totaled 320 tackles (10 for a loss), 16 passes defended, 10 interceptions and two sacks.

