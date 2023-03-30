Dolphins address some big needs in ESPN seven-round mock draft

With the big wave of free agency officially behind us, all 32 NFL teams are beginning to focus on the next big step in the offseason – the NFL draft.

In less than a month, teams will have a chance to address some of their current and future needs by adding the most talented players across the college game.

Between now and then, draft experts continue to put out mock drafts to try and predict how teams might use their picks during the selection process. ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently posted a seven-round mock draft with the Miami Dolphins using their four picks to add three offensive players and one defender.

Here’s who Reid believes Miami could target:

No. 51 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

“Gibbs could be drafted well before this spot, but running backs are tricky to project. He’d be an ideal fit in coach Mike McDaniel’s outside zone scheme, though. Adding Gibbs to an offense with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be even more explosive. Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per carry for the Crimson Tide last season; he also caught 44 passes.” – Reid

No. 84 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

“The Dolphins lack a receiving threat at tight end after Mike Gesicki signed with the Patriots in free agency. Adding 6-5 Schoonmaker would add competition to a group searching for a player to emerge. He caught 35 passes last season.” – Reid

No. 197 - Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

“A steady center/guard option with good size and length, Forsyth plays with technique and consistency that offensive line coaches will appreciate. He wasn’t asked to play with much range from home base but gets into his block with pop and is consistent in his effort to sustain and finish the assignment. He has some issues protecting the A-gaps at times, and the pre-snap penalties are a concern. Forsyth’s poor explosiveness testing at the NFL Scouting Combine could cause concerns for teams looking at him late on Day 3 of the draft.” – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

No. 238 - MJ Anderson, EDGE, Iowa State

“Defensive lineman with old-school vibes, from his burly frame to his four-point stance. Anderson simply hasn’t played enough football to be technically proficient or to have the football IQ that will be necessary on the next level, but that doesn’t mean he can’t develop both with time. He’s naturally powerful and does a nice job of using force to attack and play around blocks in both the run game and as a reduced rusher on passing downs. He lacks range as a 4-3 end, so teams might need to decide where and how to play him, but he has the upside to become a solid rotational player.” – Zierlein

