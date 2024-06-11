Dolphins adding safety depth with veteran Marcus Maye

The Miami Dolphins were thought to need depth at safety, and they addressed that hole Monday night after last week’s conclusion of the offseason workout program.

The Dolphins are signing veteran safety Marcus Maye, according to a league source.

Maye, 31, has 77 NFL starts over seven seasons — the first five with the New York Jets and the past two with the New Orleans Saints. He has 409 career tackles, eight interceptions and 28 pass deflections, having played both free and strong safety.

Maye’s 2023 season with the Saints was cut short, on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. He also served a three-game suspension and missed time the previous year with rib and shoulder ailments.

In 2020, he had a famous interception against the Dolphins, in which he pinned the football against his right glute as he went to the ground with it upon initially deflecting a deep pass.

Miami has safeties Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer forming a formidable starting tandem, but depth was needed after the team wrapped up minicamp last week and organized team activities the two weeks prior.

Elijah Campbell, a solid special teams contributor, was previously the top reserve safety. Nickel cornerback Nik Needham has also been cross-training at safety to provide another option. The Dolphins also drafted rookie Patrick McMorris out of California in the sixth round.

Other positions where the Dolphins could look to add before training camp begins in late July are on the defensive line and the interior of the offensive line. Coach Mike McDaniel, though, said he has been pleased with those position groups this offseason, but it will ultimately come down to general manager Chris Grier on whether to make another free agent signing in the trenches.