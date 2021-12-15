The Dolphins are adding a 2020 first-round pick to their practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are continuing to add talent to their organization, even if there’s a risk that comes with the player.

Wednesday, general manager Chris Grier signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to the Dolphins practice squad, according to David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Arnette was a first-round pick of the Raiders just last season, but he was released in his second year for multiple off-field issues, including a situation that involved him threatening to kill someone on Instagram while waving a gun around.

When he was on the field, Arnette had issues as well. In his rookie season, he played in just nine games, allowing 78.1% of passes to be completed against him for a 106.9 passer rating, and this year, his performance was similar with a reduced role.

There’s obviously some raw talent there if Arnette was a first-round pick out of Ohio State after playing for St. Thomas Aquinas in high school. If Miami can get him to focus on football and can bring him along, they might’ve found a future contributor.