Dolphins add Xavien Howard to practice report with knee injury

The Dolphins added cornerback Xavien Howard to the practice report Thursday. Howard was limited with a knee injury.

The team had two other changes to its report: Offensive lineman Brandon Shell (shoulder) was added with a limited practice after not being on report Wednesday, and running back Raheem Mostert returned from a rest day to limited participation.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) remains on the report but as a full participant. He is expected to start Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa out with a concussion.

The Dolphins worked out two quarterback Thursday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. Jack Coan and Kyle Lauletta threw to a couple of tryout receivers.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb).

Linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe), defensive back Eric Rowe (quad/knee) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (knee) again were limited.

