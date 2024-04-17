Dolphins add veteran special teams player, bring in more draft prospects

The Dolphins bolstered their special teams Wednesday by agreeing to terms with veteran New York Giants free agent linebacker Cam Brown.

Brown, a former sixth-round pick out of Penn State, had seven special teams tackles last season. He has played more than 80 percent of the Giants’ special teams snaps during the past four seasons — 1,328 special teams snaps in all.

Brown has played only 107 defensive snaps in his four-year career — 93 as a rookie, then 11 in 2021, 3 in 2022 and none last season. He has appeared in 60 NFL regular-season games.

In Brown and former Bills cornerback Siran Neal, the Dolphins have added two standout special teams players this offseason.

The Dolphins, who retained special teams coach Danny Crossman, are eager to improve their coverage units.

Brown’s deal is expected to be at the league minimum salary. The Dolphins began the day with $3.9 million in cap space, but only the team’s top 51 salaries count against the cap.

The Dolphins will get an additional $18.5 million in cap space when Xavien Howard comes off their books on June 1.

MORE VISITS

The Dolphins brought in several more players on predraft 30 visits on Wednesday, including Tennessee receiver RaMel Keyton (according to a league source) and Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane (according to draft analyst Tony Pauline).

Keyton, who’s 6-3 and 195 pounds, is a potential third-day pick who caught 35 passes for 642 yards (18.3 per catch) and six touchdowns last season for the Volunteers. He had 31 catches for 562 yards (18.1 per catch) and five touchdowns in 2022.

Kane, another potential third-day pick, had 162 tackles, 10 passes defended and three forced fumbles in 33 games at Purdue. Kane, who did not have a college interception, had 79 tackles (including six for loss) and a sack last season.

NFL teams can bring in as many as 30 non-local players for pre-draft meetings and medical checks.