Dolphins add three offensive players in ESPN seven-round mock draft

The NFL calendar is rapidly advancing, as free agency has been open for nearly a month, and the 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

As teams prepare to add young talent with the hopes of improving their rosters for years to come, nearly every outlet is providing mock drafts that aim to predict exactly who these teams will add during the three-day event.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid recently released a seven-round mock draft on their site (subscription required) going through all 262 picks that will be used at the end of the month.

Here’s who Reid predicts that the Miami Dolphins will grab this year.

No. 102 (via SF) - James Cook, RB, Georgia

Miami may have signed two running backs this offseason, but that shouldn’t stop them from looking at prospects in this draft. With Raheem Mostert dealing with injury issues throughout his career, his time with the Dolphins could end after one season giving Cook an opportunity to join the backfield.

Here’s what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Cook:

“Change-of-pace runner with vision and flow but a lack of functional play strength. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother’s one-cut talent and ability to stack cuts seamlessly through the second level. However, he is missing his big brother’s build, contact balance and toughness between the tackles, which will surely cap expectations and asks from an NFL club. His slashing style fits with outside zone and toss plays. He can also be used as a mismatch option as a pass-catcher. Cook has big-play ability but is unlikely to see his carry count get very high.”

No. 125 (via PIT) - Dohnovan West, C, Arizona State

Michael Deiter has been getting praised by general manager Chris Grier, but the competition can only help. If Deiter wins the job over West, they will have some quality depth that could be necessary as we all saw last year.

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about West:

“Undersized center prospect with strengths and weaknesses that could match him with an inside/outside zone offense. West could offer guard flexibility, but he’s better suited for the pivot He takes smart angles to his block and makes an effort to improve positioning once he’s connected. He will struggle to contain power in the A-gaps and his tendency to lean in as a pass protector is sure to be taken advantage of if he doesn’t get his posture corrected.”

No. 224 (via HOU/NE/BAL) - James Empey, C, BYU

Double-dipping at center here is interesting. Perhaps Reid is suggesting that the Dolphins move on from Deiter, as Grier said they’ve received calls on him this offseason. But, again, you can never have enough depth at these spots.

Here’s what CBS Sports wrote about Empey:

“Methodical, well-balanced athlete, which helps him not only on stretch runs but when mirroring in pass protection. Respectable amount of power, and he’s rarely out of position. Not a true people-mover, and he can get stretched to the limit athletically by dynamic defensive tackles. Very old prospect.”

No. 247 (via TEN) - Marquan McCall, NT, Kentucky

The Dolphins have a number of players who could play interior defensive line at this point. However, it may help to keep Christian Wilkins out of that true nose tackle role. Raekwon Davis has been solid in that role, and McCall could provide him with some rest during the season.

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about McCall:

“Heavy nose tackle who is more space-eater than dominant player in the middle of the defense. McCall’s size and strength are positive factors in challenging single blocks and double teams but he doesn’t play with enough leverage, body control or hand command to require game planning by the offense. He doesn’t help as a pass rusher and has limited range as a run defender, so sticking with a team as a rotational nose could be challenging.”

