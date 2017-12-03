Dolphins add Reshad Jones to injury report

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

As the Dolphins try to end a five-game losing streak against a team that has lost seven in a row, the home team has a new addition to the injury report.

Safety Reshad Jones has been added to team’s official disclosure of witnesses with a back injury. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The Dolphins started 4-2 before landing on a five-game skid. Last year, the Dolphins made the playoffs, in coach Adam Gase’s first season with the team. This year, the Dolphins have faced one obstacle after another.

