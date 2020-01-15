Dolphins add new offensive line coach

The Dolphins have gone off the beaten path for a few staffing choices this offseason, but they found a guy with a link to their new offensive coordinator for the latest hire.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have hired Steve Marshall as their new offensive line coach.

Marshall was with the Jets alongside new Dolphins coordinator Chan Gailey.

He has also worked with the Packers, Browns, and Texans, as well as some time in the college ranks.