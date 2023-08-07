Dolphins add more cornerback competition, cut local quarterback

The Miami Dolphins continue to bring in potential training camp cornerback competition in the wake of Jalen Ramsey’s knee injury.

The Dolphins on Monday signed Parry Nickerson, a 28-year-old cornerback who has appeared in 25 NFL games with four different teams.

To make room, Miami released quarterback James Blackman, a South Florida local who starred for Glades Central High in Belle Glade before playing for Florida State and Arkansas State in college.

Nickerson was a sixth-round pick of the New York Jets out of Tulane in the 2018 draft. He has 23 tackles, a pass defensed and five special teams tackles in time between the Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, with which he last appeared in a regular-season game in 2021. He was on Minnesota’s practice squad in 2022.

The addition gives the Dolphins another option for depth at cornerback, where the team has an opportunity after Ramsey had surgery on the meniscus in his left knee following the second practice of training camp. It’s expected to keep him out until late in the regular season.

Miami signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple on July 30 in reaction to the loss of Ramsey. At the position, the Dolphins also have Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Nik Needham (PUP list), Noah Igbinoghene, Keion Crossen, Justin Bethel, Trill Williams, Tino Ellis, Ethan Bonner and Bryce Thompson.

Blackman was an active-roster longshot as Miami’s fourth quarterback on the 90-man roster behind Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White and Skylar Thompson. He had barely seen action in 1-on-1 or team drills in camp.

Blackman went undrafted this year as a six-year college quarterback after graduating from Glades Central, spending the first four years at FSU before transferring to Arkansas State. In total, he collected 9,260 college passing yards and 65 touchdowns.

The moves come after the Dolphins held a Saturday scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium and before they host joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of their Friday night preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium.