Dolphins add Jalen Ramsey to injury report as questionable, Tyreek Hill set to play

Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey has been added to the team's Week 17 injury report with a knee issue.

Miami has listed Ramsey as questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore after he was limited in Friday's practice.

Ramsey returned from a knee injury in Week 8 and has been on the field for 94 percent of the defensive snaps in the eight games he’s played. Ramsey has recorded 16 total tackles with five passes defensed and three interceptions.

Receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) is expected to play after he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. As head coach Mike McDaniel mentioned earlier on Friday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad) is also expected to play. He was a full participant on Friday as well.

Receiver Robbie Chosen has cleared concussion protocol and is set to play. Running back De’Von Achane (toe), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back), and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist) are all off the injury report.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) has been ruled out and guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) is doubtful. Safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) are all questionable.

Mostert returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant.