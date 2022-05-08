Dolphins add edge rusher and running back in Todd McShay’s early 2023 NFL mock draft

Even though the 2022 NFL draft just ended last weekend, draft analysts are already talking about the 2023 version of the three-day event that’s scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has already released an extremely early mock draft for next year, and the Dolphins have two selections in the first round. McShay has Miami taking Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with their picks.

Murphy is heading into his third year with the Clemson Tigers. In 22 games, he’s totaled 76 tackles (25 for a loss), 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and three passes defended.

Gibbs is transferring to Alabama after two seasons with Georgia Tech. The back totaled 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. He also was formidable in the passing game, recording 59 receptions for 768 yards and five touchdowns.

No one knows how the Dolphins will finish next season, but fans will hopefully have 17 games of entertaining football to keep them busy until then.

