Dolphins add defensive tackle depth before final preseason game

The Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Jamal Woods, the team announced Friday.

The move comes a day after training camp concluded for the Dolphins at Thursday’s practice but a day before Miami’s preseason finale at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and Tuesday’s roster cut-down day. By 4 p.m. Tuesday, NFL teams must trim their 90-player camp rosters to the 53-man active roster.

Woods (6-foot-2, 294 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Illinois who was signed by the Indianapolis Colts after the past draft but waived Aug. 1.

In college, Woods appeared in 49 games (18 starts) at Illinois from 2017 to 2022. He compiled 78 tackles, 17 for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has said he wants more defensive tackle depth to emerge behind starters Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis.

“We need to find two other guys, three other guys, to surface as the fourth, fifth, and sixth defensive linemen, and so far nobody has done that,” Fangio said early in camp Aug. 4. “So that’s an area of that we need to get better at.”

Two days later, the Dolphins signed veteran defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, but he hasn’t participated in recent practices due to an undisclosed injury.

Miami has also had Brandon Pili, an undrafted rookie out of USC, turn in a strong camp. Jaylen Twyman and Josiah Bronson, practice squad members last season, have also had moments.

The Dolphins are back at 90 players on the roster. On Thursday, they signed linebacker A.J. Johnson, who has previously been with Fangio with the Denver Broncos, while waiving linebacker Mike Rose and safety Myles Dorn.