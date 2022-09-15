Dolphins add Christian Wilkins, Brandon Jones to Thursday injury report
The Dolphins got one of their key offensive linemen back at practice on Thursday. But the team also had to add a pair of defensive players to its injury report.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) was a limited participant at the day’s practice after he did not participate on Wednesday. But right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row.
Receiver Cedric Wilson Jr. (toe) and running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) were also upgraded from DNP to limited.
Cornerback Xavien Howard was also listed as a limited participant, but due to veteran rest.
Backup swing tackle Greg Little (ankle) was again a full participant. And linebacker Melvin Ingram was back as a full participant after a veteran rest day on Wednesday.
Dolphins add Christian Wilkins, Brandon Jones to Thursday injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk