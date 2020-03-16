Dolphins add Byron Jones

Free agent cornerback Byron Jones is taking his talents to South Beach.

Jones, the athletic corner who has played five seasons with the Cowboys, has agreed to terms with the Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Cowboys would have loved to keep Jones, but with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper also hitting free agency this offseason, they didn’t have enough salary cap space for everyone.

Now Jones will head to a Dolphins team that has plenty of cap space to spend and is willing to spend it. Miami should improve this year, and Jones will be a big part of it.

Jones was the No. 13 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

