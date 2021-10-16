Dolphins activate Tua Tagovailoa, elevate two practice squad WRs

The Dolphins officially activated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve on Saturday, likely giving him the opportunity to start Sunday against the Jaguars.

Tagovailoa was hurt during the Week 2 matchup with the Bills when he took a shot from defensive end A.J. Epenesa. In his absence, Jacoby Brissett led the team to three losses as the starter while playing through injury in Week 5 against the Buccaneers.

Miami also elevated two wide receivers from their practice squad on Saturday, as Isaiah Ford and Kirk Merritt made the jump to the active roster.

Ford was elevated last week and was in on just three snaps, bringing in one reception for three yards. Merritt has yet to be up this year and has just one career offensive snap that came last year against Arizona.

With DeVante Parker out and Preston Williams questionable, the elevation of these two receivers could be important, as they would be the fourth and fifth options if Williams can’t go.